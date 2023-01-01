- Time to Fly
- Bounce
- Slide
- Soar
Trampoline Park & Indoor Recreation Center in Bend
Where to Start?
Trampoline Park
With more than 50 trampoline beds, TZAP is Bend’s premier family fun destination. Fight your way across the Gladiator Beam, challenge your friends to a Slam Dunk contest, join a sky-high game of Dodgeball, or learn freestyle acrobatics at the Trick Pit.Explore
Walltopia
Six interactive climbing walls take the standard rock-climbing wall to a whole new level. Pit your wits against spinning holds, a racing clock, and flashing lights. Do you have what it takes to reach the top? Harness in and hold on tight.Explore
Laser Maze
The mission briefing was simple, a text book grab-and-go. Then we saw the vault was filled with motion detecting lasers… They’re everywhere. You’ll need flexibility, intelligence, and a little bit of luck to avoid detection and get out safely.Explore
Ninja Course
You’ve seen it on TV. You may have thought about building a few obstacles in your backyard. And we all have said “I could have done that…” Well here is your chance. We have 15 obstacles to hone your strength, endurance, and mental grit. Do you have what it takes to be a ninja?Explore
Pickleball Zone
Pickleball is fun for the whole family. Whether you are just starting out, or a seasoned pro, our world class facility has a spot for you. Premier court lighting, a climate controlled environment, and low impact courts will spoil any athlete.Explore
PaRties & Events
Birthdays and Special Events are a rare occasion for most people. Why not go all out? Your event includes a private party suite and a host/hostess to help you with all your party needs. Click the link below for more information.Details About Parties & Events