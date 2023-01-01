  • Time to Fly
Trampoline Park & Indoor Recreation Center in Bend

Where to Start?

Jump, Twist, and Trick

Trampoline Park

With more than 50 trampoline beds, TZAP is Bend’s premier family fun destination. Fight your way across the Gladiator Beam, challenge your friends to a Slam Dunk contest, join a sky-high game of Dodgeball, or learn freestyle acrobatics at the Trick Pit.

Walltopia
Race to the top

Walltopia

Six interactive climbing walls take the standard rock-climbing wall to a whole new level. Pit your wits against spinning holds, a racing clock, and flashing lights. Do you have what it takes to reach the top? Harness in and hold on tight.

Don’t get Hit

Laser Maze

The mission briefing was simple, a text book grab-and-go. Then we saw the vault was filled with motion detecting lasers… They’re everywhere. You’ll need flexibility, intelligence, and a little bit of luck to avoid detection and get out safely.

Ninja Course
Do you even Ninja?

Ninja Course

You’ve seen it on TV. You may have thought about building a few obstacles in your backyard. And we all have said “I could have done that…” Well here is your chance. We have 15 obstacles to hone your strength, endurance, and mental grit. Do you have what it takes to be a ninja?

Come Dink in

Pickleball Zone

Pickleball is fun for the whole family. Whether you are just starting out, or a seasoned pro, our world class facility has a spot for you. Premier court lighting, a climate controlled environment, and low impact courts will spoil any athlete.

PaRties & Events

Birthdays and Special Events are a rare occasion for most people. Why not go all out? Your event includes a private party suite and a host/hostess to help you with all your party needs. Click the link below for more information.

Details About Parties & Events

 

 

Come Play At

63040 Northeast 18th Street in Bend, Oregon